Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Buys Shares of 111,817 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 111,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.8% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 81.4% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 536,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $12.37 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,237,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

