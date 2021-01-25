Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Buys Shares of 53,728 Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.19% of Nova Measuring Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 55,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVMI shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $77.84 on Monday. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $81.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.