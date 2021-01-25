Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Grows Stock Holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,670 shares during the period. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 2.45% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $21,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,243,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,453,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the third quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of KBA stock opened at $49.10 on Monday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $49.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.94.

