Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Has $1.63 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 43.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.63. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $272.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.76.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

