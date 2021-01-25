Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,791 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,927 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $274.50 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.05 and a 200 day moving average of $266.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.64.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

