Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 149.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,980 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.7% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,300,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Alibaba Group by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 34,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after buying an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.78.

NYSE BABA opened at $258.62 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.86. The firm has a market cap of $699.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.