Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned 0.27% of Ituran Location and Control at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 377,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter worth $157,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 147.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 21.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 35,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of ITRN opened at $18.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.49. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $26.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Ituran Location and Control had a positive return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ituran Location and Control Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

