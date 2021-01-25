Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,610 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.0% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 63,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,750,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $362.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $160.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $369.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. CSFB increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

