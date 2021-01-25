Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI China ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,035,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 475.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 96,713 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $91.06 on Monday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.11.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

