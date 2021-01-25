Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises 1.0% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 37,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $93.82 on Monday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $96.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.82 and a 200-day moving average of $71.25.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

