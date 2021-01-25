Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Makes New Investment in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 217,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned 0.50% of RADA Electronic Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 109.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2,137.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 375,094 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 534,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RADA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

RADA opened at $11.07 on Monday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $484.02 million, a PE ratio of 184.50 and a beta of 1.09.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

