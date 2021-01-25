Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Purchases New Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,618 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 283.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 86,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after buying an additional 63,930 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 92,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $129.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.14. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.90.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

