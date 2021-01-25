Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Raises Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,784,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $50.34 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.72.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

