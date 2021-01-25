Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Sells 35,403 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD trimmed its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,403 shares during the period. JD.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,559 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 350.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 995,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,247,000 after purchasing an additional 774,172 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $94.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.15.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

