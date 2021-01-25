Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Takes $2.10 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 29,834 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 36,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLD. UBS Group began coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

PLD stock opened at $101.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.39. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $112.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.