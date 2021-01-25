Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Takes $2.83 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,871,848,000 after purchasing an additional 947,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Aptiv by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,026,006,000 after buying an additional 318,451 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Aptiv by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,500,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,329,000 after buying an additional 145,544 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $465,868,000 after buying an additional 83,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 30.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,893,000 after buying an additional 599,146 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $139.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $152.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.74.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

