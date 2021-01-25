Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Takes Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 17,191.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 108,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $63.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $63.71.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.