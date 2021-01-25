Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,422 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,565,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 750,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,413,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 619,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,352,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 533,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,761,000 after purchasing an additional 69,104 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $63.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.45. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $63.71.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

