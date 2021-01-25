Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Boosts Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Centene by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.59.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $542,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 426,974 shares of company stock worth $29,353,867 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $61.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.94. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

