Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,623 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 22,241 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $274.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $781.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.23. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

