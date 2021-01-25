Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Decreases Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD reduced its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,971 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 959.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEDG. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.58.

Shares of SEDG opened at $321.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.99. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.