Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Grows Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,038 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 802.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.03.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,591 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $136.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.58 and its 200-day moving average is $105.99.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

