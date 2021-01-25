Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Grows Stock Holdings in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 112.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 438,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,062 shares during the period. Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 2.89% of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF alerts:

CHIQ stock opened at $39.77 on Monday. Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $39.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.83.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.