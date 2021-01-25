Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $39.94 Million Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lowered its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,477 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 1.14% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $39,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 52,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $90.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.26. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $90.49.

