Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $54.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.1% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,919,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $2,734,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $351.90 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $353.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.66 and a 200 day moving average of $319.49.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

