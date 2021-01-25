Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,181 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 87,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $37.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

