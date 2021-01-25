Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Purchases 13,024 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 6.0% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $64,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $325.42 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $327.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

