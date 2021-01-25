Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Purchases 14,344 Shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned 0.55% of Foresight Autonomous worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

FRSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Aegis raised their price objective on Foresight Autonomous from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSX opened at $9.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.63 million, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

Foresight Autonomous Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

