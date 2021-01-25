Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.44.

Mastercard stock opened at $328.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $327.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 488,854 shares of company stock worth $154,997,378. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

