Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 70,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 46,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $202.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The company has a market cap of $141.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,808. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 748,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,281. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

