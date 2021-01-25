Kristin Sverchek Sells 5,000 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 23rd, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00.
- On Friday, November 27th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $196,150.00.
- On Monday, November 2nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 6,051 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $145,526.55.
Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,880,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,273. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.35.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,494,954 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $261,588,000 after buying an additional 512,363 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,916,408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $135,447,000 after purchasing an additional 983,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lyft by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,437,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,692,000 after purchasing an additional 117,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,081,236 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $84,888,000 after purchasing an additional 688,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lyft by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,394,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $65,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LYFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lyft from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.
Read More: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.