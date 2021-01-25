Kristin Sverchek Sells 5,000 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $196,150.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 6,051 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $145,526.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,880,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,273. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,494,954 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $261,588,000 after buying an additional 512,363 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,916,408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $135,447,000 after purchasing an additional 983,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lyft by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,437,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,692,000 after purchasing an additional 117,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,081,236 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $84,888,000 after purchasing an additional 688,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lyft by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,394,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $65,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lyft from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

