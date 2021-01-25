Kryll (KRL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.22 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Kryll token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000721 BTC on exchanges. Kryll has a market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $186,832.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kryll alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00070428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.25 or 0.00731698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00047508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.81 or 0.04205345 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017429 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a token. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.