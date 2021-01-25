K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Trading Down 3.5%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF)’s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($12.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($11.68). The firm had revenue of $960.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.49 million.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

