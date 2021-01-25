KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Tops $1.17 on Exchanges

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00071651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.52 or 0.00757964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00049359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,466.74 or 0.04267427 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00015138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00016859 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.