KuCoin Token (KCS) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00003584 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $95.61 million and approximately $11.70 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00070075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.17 or 0.00730375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00047459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,397.97 or 0.04198955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015046 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017431 BTC.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

