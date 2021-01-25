Kuverit 24 Hour Volume Hits $202.00 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Kuverit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Kuverit has a total market cap of $324,172.09 and $202.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00073897 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.01 or 0.00797832 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006445 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00051847 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000221 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.90 or 0.04348853 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015376 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017215 BTC.
Kuverit Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “
Kuverit Coin Trading
Kuverit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Kuverit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuverit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.