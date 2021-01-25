Kwmg LLC Buys 11,436 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.4% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,492,245 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.07. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

