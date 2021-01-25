Kwmg LLC Buys 1,848 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for about 1.1% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.54. 3,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

