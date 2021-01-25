Kwmg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kwmg LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 170.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 69,258 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 47,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,856,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.77. The stock had a trading volume of 28,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,981.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

