Kwmg LLC Has $11.18 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.98. The company had a trading volume of 41,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,957. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.08. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $127.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

