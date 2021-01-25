Kwmg LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kwmg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $265.02. 3,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,784. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $269.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.03.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $247,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $33,240.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,509. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.47.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

