Kwmg LLC Has $4.48 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after purchasing an additional 60,480 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 68,567 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 28,094 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,043. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.23. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.31.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.