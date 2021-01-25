Kwmg LLC Has $5.18 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST remained flat at $$50.81 during trading on Monday. 3,081,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.