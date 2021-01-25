Kwmg LLC Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.1% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,865,000 after acquiring an additional 192,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,572,000 after acquiring an additional 190,711 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,484,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 687,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,032,000 after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,844. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $153.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.