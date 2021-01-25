Kwmg LLC Purchases 1,898 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.9% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $329.60. The company had a trading volume of 496,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,247,244. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $328.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

