Kwmg LLC Purchases 6,170 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Kwmg LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR remained flat at $$50.24 during midday trading on Monday. 576,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

