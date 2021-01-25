Kwmg LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $852,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $110.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,423. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $112.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.61.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

