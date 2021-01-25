Kwmg LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.6% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 62,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,722,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,878,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 199,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,704,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $124.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

