Kwmg LLC Raises Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,020 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,742 shares of the airline’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 48,186 shares of the airline’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 17,581 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.44. 808,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,508,602. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $30.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. The business’s revenue was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.76.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

