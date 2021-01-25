Kwmg LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kwmg LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 216,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.62. 27,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,118. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $202.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

